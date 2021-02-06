Full-time council isn't a good idea -- Dave Cieslewicz

The Feb. 2 letter to the editor "Full-time council should be our goal" offers an example of a worker at Walmart who earns minimum wage and has a couple of children. The letter claims, probably correctly, that a person in that situation wouldn’t be able to take on a part-time job as a Madison City Council member.
The problem is the Walmart employee probably wouldn’t be able to be elected to the new full-time position, either. This person wouldn’t have time to campaign or the ability to raise needed money. It’s far more likely that these new full-time positions will be snapped up by lawyers or real estate agents -- people with the flexible schedules to run a campaign and the contacts to raise money.
Now, I’ve got nothing against attorneys and Realtors, but that’s not exactly the diversity people have in mind when they tout a full-time council.
Moreover, what would happen to the Walmart worker who actually did somehow run a successful campaign? The first thing they would do is quit the job at Walmart. Overnight they would become another denizen of City Hall, as disconnected from their old haunts as any state legislator. And if you want a model for what the council would become, just look down the street to the Capitol.
The proposal for a full-time council solves no problems, but it creates some serious new ones. Campaigns would attract real money, council members would demand their own staffs and fancy offices, and the small cadre of City Hall lobbyists would expand.
Nothing good would come of this. Better to stay with the citizen council we have.
Dave Cieslewicz, Madison