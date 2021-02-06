Full-time council isn't a good idea -- Dave Cieslewicz

The Feb. 2 letter to the editor "Full-time council should be our goal" offers an example of a worker at Walmart who earns minimum wage and has a couple of children. The letter claims, probably correctly, that a person in that situation wouldn’t be able to take on a part-time job as a Madison City Council member.

The problem is the Walmart employee probably wouldn’t be able to be elected to the new full-time position, either. This person wouldn’t have time to campaign or the ability to raise needed money. It’s far more likely that these new full-time positions will be snapped up by lawyers or real estate agents -- people with the flexible schedules to run a campaign and the contacts to raise money.

Now, I’ve got nothing against attorneys and Realtors, but that’s not exactly the diversity people have in mind when they tout a full-time council.