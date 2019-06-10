I'm having trouble understanding why Wisconsin legislators think a tax on a car owner's registration is a better way to fund roads than an increase in the fuel tax? This registration tax lets two groups use our roads without increased funding from them -- namely, out-of-state drivers and the trucks that cause the most damage.
It makes me wonder who is pulling the purse strings, because fuel taxes are by far the fairest way to fund roads. Those who use the roads should pay for them. Are the representatives having their arms twisted by the trucking organizations?
Let us all demand fairer fuel taxes based on use, instead of shifting the taxes to people who do not use the roads as much.
Mike Andrie, McFarland