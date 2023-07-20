I haven’t seen so much baloney since I last passed the meat counter at my local grocery store.
That baloney is Scott Frostman’s recent column claiming middleclass Wisconsinites were dealt a “cutting blow” by Gov. Tony Evers. After all, Frostman writes, the GOP’s budget would have decreased income taxes by an average of $573 per year. However, Frostman knows that’s not the full story because his calculation includes a Republican money grab for the state's wealthiest -- among them, 11 who would have each pocketed an average of $1.8 million. For most of us in Wisconsin who make $30,000-$50,000 per year, refunds would have been less than $100. That’s right, Frostman celebrates huge payouts for the wealthy while tossing breadcrumbs of $8 per month to the rest of us.
Despite a gerrymandered Legislature, Evers’ budget does a lot of good. He's putting money toward safer roads, cleaner water, stronger schools, well-prepared law enforcement, innovative agriculture programs, and our first-rate university system. He is also wisely saving some of the surplus for the future.
This farmer is glad Gov. Evers is using my eight bucks a month to do the things I can’t do alone to keep our communities strong.
Donald P. Nelson, Newport Township, Columbia County