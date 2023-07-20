That baloney is Scott Frostman’s recent column claiming middleclass Wisconsinites were dealt a “cutting blow” by Gov. Tony Evers. After all, Frostman writes, the GOP’s budget would have decreased income taxes by an average of $573 per year. However, Frostman knows that’s not the full story because his calculation includes a Republican money grab for the state's wealthiest -- among them, 11 who would have each pocketed an average of $1.8 million. For most of us in Wisconsin who make $30,000-$50,000 per year, refunds would have been less than $100. That’s right, Frostman celebrates huge payouts for the wealthy while tossing breadcrumbs of $8 per month to the rest of us.