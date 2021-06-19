Front page stories showed contrasts -- Laurie Frost

I was struck in the heart by the contrast between last Sunday's two front-page stories.
I read that on the one hand "Encampment is growing as city struggles to help," about a homeless encampment at Reindahl Park in Madison. On the other hand I read "Buyers taking risks to prevail," about people struggling to buy homes as housing prices rise rapidly.
How painfully different life is for those with and without a home. Clearly, the widening gap between the haves and have-nots exists here in Madison as surely as it exists anywhere else in the world. I wonder: Would any of the home sellers (and realtors) who are making such huge profits right now consider sharing some of their bounty by supporting programs for those less fortunate?
Laurie Frost, Madison