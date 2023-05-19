Froma Harrop’s column last Friday, "'The Diplomat' is diplomacy for dummies," offered a scathing dissection of the Netflix show “The Diplomat.”

Apparently, she was offended to the point of outrage by the degree to which the show deviated from reality in its portrayal of an American female thrust into political turmoil as the suddenly appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom.

It is safe to say that most readers of the Opinion page like a spirited and well-written argument, but in this case Harrop overlooked an important point. This show does not present itself as anything other than an entertaining romp. It’s not a documentary. It is not a hypothetical dramatization of reality.

It is a TV show. Professors of political science are not going to tee it up as an assignment. It was fun, binge-worthy time away from reality.

If I could offer some advice to Harrop: Don’t watch any “reality TV.” Stick to PBS.

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon

