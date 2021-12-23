Friendly bus riders are Madison nice -- Tim Eisele

I was recently riding a Madison Metro Transit bus from my home on the West Side up to the Capitol Square.
I noticed how many of the young people who got off the bus called out “thank you” to the driver as they exited the back of the bus.
This wasn’t something people were just doing in December. I have heard it other times when I’ve been on the bus in the past. I asked the driver when I got off the bus at the Square how many of the riders usually thanked her, and she thought it was about 75%.
I’m curious if that’s also typical in other locations for bus passengers to thank the driver when they get off, or is it just “Madison nice"?
I should add that those riders also deserve a “thank you,” because riding the bus helps to reduce the number of cars on city streets. It frees up parking spaces and reduces additional carbon emissions into the air.
Tim Eisele, Madison