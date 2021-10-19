 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fresh water is essential for life -- Marissa Jablonski
0 comments

Fresh water is essential for life -- Marissa Jablonski

  • 0

Wisconsinites are blessed with an abundance of rivers, streams and lakes that provide us with safe drinking water, recreational activities and thousands of jobs.

Aging infrastructure, intensified weather events and a lack of investment pose significant challenges in the nation and our state.

The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, a partnership of Wisconsin's 13 public universities including UW-Madison, has identified 10 grand water challenges facing our state. We are training the next generation of water professionals and fostering collaborative water research across UW System to help solve these problems.

Wisconsin can become a global leader in water-related science, technology and economic growth. Our state is poised to lead job growth -- if we invest in and protect our water resources.

In honor of "Imagine a Day Without Water" on Thursday, think about how water affects your daily life. Learn more about the water sources in your area. Reach out to local politicians and advocate to make water a top priority. Visit your local water and wastewater utilities’ websites to learn about the investments they’re making in your community.

Let’s ensure Wisconsin’s water resources are reliable for generations to come.

Marissa Jablonski, Milwaukee, executive director, Freshwater Collaborative

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics