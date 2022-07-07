'Freedoms' make society less safe -- Mark Quinn

Another week, another mass shooting in our country. No big surprise for us Americans who need to live in a atmosphere of continual danger, enabled by our society’s perceived "freedoms."

The recent killings in Highland Park, Illinois, by another disturbed young white man shines a light on how this could have been prevented. This country allows too much "freedom" to individuals without regard to how this endangers others.

Why was the alleged shooter allowed to put violent videos on You Tube? Under what misconstrued interpretation of our freedom of speech was that allowed? Countless other mass shooters have displayed their evil intentions on social media before their rampages.

Our society blindly follows the principles of the First Amendment without any conscience as to its possible tragic consequences, as displayed once again this Fourth of July. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press were never envisioned to be allowable if they harmed society.

And to no one’s surprise this killer’s weapon of choice was military-style rifle that has been used so often in mass shootings. This weapon of war is allowed to be owned because of the Supreme Court’s misguided view of our often misinterpreted Second Amendment.

Mark Quinn, Madison