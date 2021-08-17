Freedom isn't more important than life -- Gary Tribbey

This question is for the alt-right and Republicans in general: Your party mantra is anti-abortion or pro-life. So if you are pro-life, how can you be against vaccines and mask wearing that helps saves lives?
I really would like to know. But, please spare me the babbling about individual rights. In any society, we agree to limit individual rights for the sake of the community. You can’t drive 65 mph in a school zone or run red lights or stop signs or a myriad of other laws too many to mention. Every law passed inhibits someone’s personal rights.
You also claim to be pious Christians. Isn’t one of the primary tenets to love thy neighbor? If so, why are you not thinking about your neighbor? Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask may save their life -- and conversely, if they wear a mask and are vaccinated, they may save yours.
So please, seeing that we are in a COVID-19 resurgence due to the delta variant, explain to me why personal freedom is more important than saving people’s lives.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie