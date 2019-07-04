In response to the June 23 article "Radical approach to justice," about the work of Freedom Inc., Community Shares of Wisconsin is compelled to respond and express its strong support for the work of Freedom Inc.
To be eligible for membership at Community Shares of Wisconsin, nonprofits must meet a rigorous eligibility process and are reviewed annually to ensure their practices meet their mission. Freedom Inc. has met or exceeded eligibility every year of its membership. Freedom Inc. is a model of grassroots fundraising stewardship through its innovative donor campaigns that engage its community and our city.
Freedom Inc. is a highly respected leader on our board and is well-regarded by our donors. Since becoming a member group in 2010, Freedom Inc. has raised more than $100,000 from donors through workplace giving and the Big Share. In fact, during our most recent Big Share event in March, Freedom Inc. came in fourth place for most dollars raised and won the grand prize for most donors, garnering support from 442 individuals. That is 100 more donors than the group with the next highest number of donors.
We invite the public to learn about their work at www.freedom-inc.org.
Cheri Dubiel, Madison, Community Share of Wisconsin