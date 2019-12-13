Freebies will cost taxpayers too much -- Larry Holterman

Many Americans are embracing socialism. But taxing the rich will only raise a small portion of the $35 trillion needed to pay for "Medicare for All," and the other “freebies” Democrats are promising.
Independent analysts say middle-class Americans would pay significantly more in additional taxes each year to pay for these freebies.
Democrats seem to be promising more freebies than the French receive. Yet in France, the cost of a large welfare state has French workers rioting. The average worker in France labors for over 6 months a year to pay their tax bill -- nearly twice as long as Americans.
Socialism has laid waste to economies around the world. The Venezuelan government printed more money to compensate for spending increases. Prices skyrocketed. Now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wants to require the Federal Reserve to print more money for her spending proposals.
Medicare for All will outlaw private health coverage, including employer coverage, for 181 million Americans. It will lead to slower care, fewer doctors, over 40% reduction in doctor payment rates, and massive new taxation.
Doubling all federal individual and corporate income taxes would be insufficient to finance Democrats unrealistic plans. They are pandering to voters trying to buy votes.
Larry Holterman, Milton