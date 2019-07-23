Our Founding Fathers wanted to create “a more perfect union.” They knew change would be needed to mold a more perfect union. They did not agree on everything. They talked and argued and compromised when needed. But they were smart enough to make the right to free speech the First Amendment.
Many people love the United States because of the First Amendment. When they exercise their First Amendment rights to form a more perfect union, a demagogue and his minions might say, “Love it or leave it” or “Go back to where you came from.” Americans who love the First Amendment will not leave the United States. They will exercise their rights to freely speak about the behavior of a wannabe dictator and his supporters.
For those supporters who say, “Love it or leave it,” just because they cannot face honest debate, they can go visit President Donald Trump’s buddies in North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Philippines, China or Brazil. Those dictators do not have a First Amendment, a free press or democratic elections. Some even murder people for speaking freely or criticizing the government.
Thank you, Founding Fathers, for our Constitution.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo