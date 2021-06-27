Free speech still has consequences -- Gene Bier

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled on the case involving a high school student who sent controversial comments on her social media account.
The court found that while the profanity was in poor taste, it is protected by the First Amendment under freedom of expression. The school could not apply discipline. The majority found that while this was somewhat upsetting, the speech was protected from discipline because it was not done on school grounds . They said it was necessary to protect speech in this case to protect that right in all other situations.
While I agree that freedom of speech needs to be upheld, consequences of that freedom should be realized. It is not legal to yell "fire" in a crowded theater because of the obvious danger to others. It is a right to express an opinion, but be aware that expression could cost respect, friendships, opportunity or possibly employment.
I only hope that this case reinforces the idea that words do have consequences. In this case, could that outburst have been handled differently? In my day, a parent would have suggested that this approach is not appropriate, and a measure of discipline would have been applied. I'm old school.
Gene Bier, Milton
