I enjoyed Phil Hands' cartoon Sunday on the enlightening effect of newspapers.

Psychologists developed the Wechsler tests of intelligence, the best researched and most widely used of their kind in our country. One of the basic intelligence questions is, "Why is a free press important in a democracy?" The question is not is it important, but why is it important.

The free press observes the political process and informs the citizens, whose responsibility it is to question those in power and hold them accountable. The press must be free from influence by those in power so that abuses of power, especially abuses of power by those in government, can be exposed.

We need newspapers as sources of unbiased and nonpartisan facts about the world. The success of democracy depends on a legitimate free press, not on tweets and unverified social media.

Laurie Talbot Hall, Middleton