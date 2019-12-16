Free press exposed struggles in war -- Roger Johnson
Free press exposed struggles in war -- Roger Johnson

As reported by the Washington Post: "The U.S. government across three White House administrations misled the public about failures in the Afghanistan war, often suggesting success where it didn't exist."

Documents revealed an ever-changing U.S. strategy, the struggles to develop an effective Afghan fighting force, persistent failures to defeat the Taliban and stop corruption throughout the Afghan government.

"We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan -- we didn't know what we were doing," according to Douglas Lute, the three-star Army general who served as the "Afghan war czar" under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Questions still remain about the "vast waste" in almost $1 trillion spent on the conflict.

This came to light only by the efforts of the Washington Post through the Freedom of Information Act and lawsuits.

Sounds like the lessons learned in the Vietnam conflict were "conveniently" forgotten.

Thank God (and the Constitution) for a free press.

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac

