Free democracy needs fair maps -- Jane Speer

Wisconsin Republicans who stoke mistrust in our elections by continuing to look for nonexistent voter fraud are not the defenders of democracy they pretend to be. Instead they are defenders of the severely gerrymandered legislative districts that discount thousands of our votes in each state and congressional election.
Since these carefully rigged maps were adopted by Republicans in 2011, they have consistently gained a majority of seats while winning less than 50% of the votes. This helps explain the extreme partisanship we are all so tired of and their failure to serve the people over their party.
We have hope for real change through the nonpartisan People's Map Commission, whose task is to create legislative maps that reflect communities of interest. The commission's maps won't be based on voter data.
This effort deserves all our support and that of the Legislature, which must enact new electoral maps in 2021.
Strong bipartisan support comes from over 70% of voters for a nonpartisan mapping process. Yet only a handful of Republican legislators have committed support. We must inform them we will accept nothing less than a fair, transparent process of electoral maps. The integrity of our democracy depends on it.
Jane Speer, Delafield