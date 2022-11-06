Free choice is a God-given right -- Sue Patterson

I am pro-life, which is my choice.

Every woman has the right to choose for herself. Even God gives each person a choice, not forcing them to pick what he knows is the right choice, and then he judges them accordingly.

The U.S. Supreme Court washed its hands of the abortion matter, like Pontius Pilot, when it passed abortion rights to the states. Every arrogant senator, official or citizen who thinks they have the right to decide for another person what decision they must make about any particular personal issue usurps God's decision to give us free will. Let me put that another way. They put themselves above God.

The Declaration of Independence says everyone is entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It doesn’t say someone else gets to decide for you what liberty and happiness mean to you. And even if you argue that the unborn child is a life, as I believe, still, parents are the guardians of that life, not the state or anyone else.

Let’s just be kind and love and help one another. All will answer to God one day, including the usurpers.

Sue Patterson, Stoughton