Frederick Prehn refuses to accept break up -- Paul Mickey

In an episode of "Seinfeld," George Constanza decided he was breaking it off with his girlfriend. The problem was that his girlfriend refused to leave or accept the breakup, so he found himself stuck. That’s pretty much where the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is right now.

Dr. Frederick Prehn, a dentist appointed to the board by former Gov. Scott Walker refuses to leave despite his term having expired and Gov. Tony Evers choosing his successor. I don’t want to be an anti-dentist, but it appears Prehn wants to stay on the DNR Board to push the wolf hunt. Prehn’s gotten away with it so far because of a loophole in state law and the Republican-run Legislature’s refusal to do its job and give Evers' pick a hearing.

Now it’s gone to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to be decided. So far the system’s really failed the people of Wisconsin. We’ll have to see if the court’s Republican members follow the spirit of the law or exploit a loophole. Hopefully we won’t end up like George.

Paul Mickey, Madison