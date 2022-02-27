Fred Prehn doesn't follow the rules -- Kenneth Axe

What a hypocrite. The rule says his term ended in May, yet he refuses to step down until the Legislature approves his successor, to be appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, now in his fourth year. That GOP-gerrymandered Legislature, contrary to democratic principles, refuses to take up that appointment, just like then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to take up Merrick Garland's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court, and Prehn knows that.