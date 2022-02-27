Fred Prehn doesn't follow the rules -- Kenneth Axe

Fred Prehn, a Scott Walker appointee to the Natural Resources Board, said he was "a rules follower" as he justified voting against PFAS regulations. Poppycock.
What a hypocrite. The rule says his term ended in May, yet he refuses to step down until the Legislature approves his successor, to be appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, now in his fourth year. That GOP-gerrymandered Legislature, contrary to democratic principles, refuses to take up that appointment, just like then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to take up Merrick Garland's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court, and Prehn knows that.
Must all Republicans cheat? This is not democracy but authoritarianism. Shame on them and the obstinate Prehn. Didn't his mother ever teach him right from wrong? The illnesses of many due to PFAS contamination will be on his head.
Kenneth Axe, Stoughton