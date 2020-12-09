 Skip to main content
Fraud case isn't worth consideration -- Michael R. Anderson
I was glad to see that the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided not to consider another one of President Donald Trump’s totally baseless lawsuits.

But it was disappointing the decision was not unanimous. The dissenting justices argued the suit should be considered to address the concerns of Wisconsin voters. If the court took this case, it would be agreeing valid questions need to be addressed.

You don’t have to throw a pig off the roof to see that it can’t fly. It’s about time that Republicans stop this destructive charade and say what we all know to be true: Joe Biden won the most closely monitored and thoroughly reviewed presidential election in history.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison

