Sunday's front-page story in the State Journal about frac sand shipping was titled "Companies take another hit." The title made me very sad because frac sand mining directly and indirectly will make our planet uninhabitable in the near future.
The loss of wetlands is an obvious direct consequence. We need wetlands. They filter our water, support plant, insect and animal species, and they are a buffer for flooding from heavy rains. Yet we authorize their destruction. All because a profit can be made.
Indirectly, this frac sand is used to extract fossil fuels from the earth. Fossil fuels that we burn. Scientists are nearly unanimous in their agreement that fossil fuels are making our planet hotter. The Meteor Timber destruction of over 16 acres of exceptional quality, imperiled habitat is especially sickening. Does humankind need to destroy anything and everything for a dollar?
An extraction economy propels us to doom. We've lost over half the insects in the world. Our oceans are dying. Why do we continue to do what we know is wrong? When will we learn?
Tim Melin, Verona