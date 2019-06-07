Meteor Timber is going to court so it can operate a frac sand mine in Monroe County. In the process, it would fill in and destroy 16 acres of rare wetlands.
This case illustrates what is wrong with the whole way humankind has treated the planet on which we live. To extract more money for its owners, the Meteor Company wants to destroy a rare habitat we cannot afford to lose. Scientists warn we will lose over a million species of life within two decades. Species loss is accelerating, and many of these species are vital to our food chain.
This frac sand mining will lead to the extraction of more fossil fuels, which isn't life sustaining. Burning fossil fuels is heating up our world at unprecedented rates. Soon our planet will become inhabitable unless we stop. Plastics are choking our oceans and causing hormone disruption.
The Meteor Timber legal fight shows the folly of our values. We can't continue down this path.
Tim Melin, Verona