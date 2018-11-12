The first big Foxconn payment of $470 million will be due in the next two-year budget, according to Kathleen Vinehout's excellent column "What Does Foxconn Mean to Me?"
She points out that no money has been set aside for this expenditure. The money will possibly come from the general fund at the expense of "health care, K-12 education, colleges and universities, corrections and local government."
Once the high cost of transferring money from other programs becomes apparent, people will realize the Republican-run Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker were fiscally irresponsible.
Record support for local school referendums recently proved that Wisconsinites value a good education system. Road repairs have been neglected while interest on debt payments continues to rise. Health care was also a big issue for a majority of voters.
We voted out a governor who didn't seem to understand basic finance. The 2020 elections might become a year to kick out legislators who brokered the largest incentive package in history to a foreign company that is reportedly recruiting Chinese engineers to come here, along with ever-changing plans for its plant.
Judy Archibald, Verona