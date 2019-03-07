Our newly elected politicians and activists had better be careful unless we want Wisconsin to be another New York City. Amazon decided against building a campus there with lots of good-paying jobs.
New U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other New York officials were successful in chasing Amazon with its 25,000 jobs to another state. The decision also eliminates all the good union jobs created by the construction itself. They do not need to locate where they are not wanted.
Neither does Foxconn, with its 13,000 good-paying jobs and $10 billion campus and administration projects. Every job created by the project results in tax revenue. I hope Amazon considers coming to Wisconsin and helps keep our new college graduates in our state. Wouldn't that be great?
Help make Wisconsin grow and generate jobs at all levels.
John H. Pickle Jr., Lodi