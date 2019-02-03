In retail, they call it "bait and switch."
Foxconn announced it is "adjusting" its deal with Wisconsin, building a research facility instead of a factory. This on top of missing its modest hiring goal for 2018. Yet Foxconn assures us it is still committed to hiring up to 13,000 engineers and scientists.
And I have a bridge in London for sale.
It’s not as if we weren’t warned. Foxconn has a long history of reneging on agreements with multiple communities. When it comes to deals, no one does the con better than Foxconn. And now Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have the audacity to shirk their own culpability, instead blaming newly elected Gov. Evers for this mess. You can’t make this stuff up.
Yet there they all were in June: Donald Trump touting all the blue-collar jobs he was bringing to Wisconsin, Scott Walker desperately trying to boost his lagging re-election campaign, and outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, attempting to leave a legislative legacy other than a phenomenal political cave to Trump. All of them had golden shovels at the groundbreaking of the new factory.
Presumably they were shoveling dirt, but in reality they were shoveling something else entirely.
