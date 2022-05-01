Foxconn deal has been a fiasco -- Kelly Gallaher

It’s been more than four years since the Foxconn development was announced in my hometown of Mount Pleasant.

Instead of 13,000 full time jobs, we got about 800. Instead of a 20 million square-foot facility, we got a 1 million square-foot building permitted for storage. Instead of a $10 billion capital investment, we got around $600 million. Mount Pleasant could now face financial default if Foxconn fails to pay $30 million a year to us for the next 24 years.

When the topic of Foxconn’s failure comes up, Republicans are quick to point out that the vote to approve the project was bipartisan, with four local Democrats voting in favor of it. Even though those four votes would have made no difference in the passage to authorize the unprecedented incentive package, those Democrats have had almost nothing to say about their votes and the hindsight time affords them now. Was their vote a mistake? Would they vote the same today?

Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for governor, evades responsibility for having helped to create the largest failed publicly funded economic development in U.S. history. It’s time to hear from those “bipartisan” votes and set the record straight.

Kelly Gallaher, Mount Pleasant