The light rail system serving the Denver metropolitan area can be a model for Wisconsin linking Madison to Milwaukee. Additionally, Denver’s free mall ride service could be a model for Downtown Madison and UW-Madison campus neighborhoods.
Both services would be a boon to the economies of Madison as well as the stops along the way, to and including Milwaukee. It may be worthwhile to ask Foxconn to pitch in because it now has a presence from Madison to Milwaukee. If Foxconn was interested, then maybe the federal government would also pitch in because this administration backed the idea of Foxconn doing business here.
Maybe Foxconn's contract could be modified, if allowed, to commit to such a project? The possibilities are endless.
Irwin Kass, Madison