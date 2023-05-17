We Americans are so fortunate to be living in a country where the truth matters in news reporting.

The First Amendment’s free speech clause does not allow a news network to perpetuate false, unsubstantiated and harmful information. Repeated broadcasts by Fox News about “the big lie” have cost the network $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

The “big lie” is just that: "a big lie.” But repeated over and over, it is ingrained in the psyche of Fox News adherents. The truth should matter -- the 2020 election was not stolen.

Besides the monetary penalty, Fox News should be required to repeat on its broadcasts that the “big lie” was just that — "a big lie.”

Robert L. Bellman, Richland Center

Phil Hands: A year of hanging out in Mendota Marsh