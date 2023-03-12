Who betrayed America more -- Benedict Arnold or Fox News in 2022?

Arnold betrayed our new democracy because he was passed over for promotion in the Revolutionary War. Fox News betrayed America after its ratings and revenue plummeted when it declared Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020 -- this announcement annoyed its viewers who tuned them out.

To regain them, Fox newscasters spread Donald Trump’s "big lie" month after month that the election was stolen. Audit after audit in several states proved that it was not stolen.

Though the Fox News hosts, according to their internal memos and conversations, believed it was not stolen, they persisted in committing fraud by insisting that the election was stolen.

The "big lie" spread through far-right voters, far-right members of Congress, far-right members of the Trump administration, far-right members of various armed groups and far-right rioters who stormed our Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, causing death and destruction.

Fox News pounded these people with lies, while Trump incited them with lies, to create our nation’s biggest betrayal since Arnold. May our democracy prevail again.

Ken Richardson, Madison

