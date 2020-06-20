Four ways to make Madison better -- Scott Favour
0 comments

Four ways to make Madison better -- Scott Favour

  • 0

Now is a great opportunity to make Madison the best place for people in poverty and a city of hope for the future. Here are four ideas for rapid action:

  • Identify students of color in local high schools who have an interest in policing. Hire them upon graduation. Have them work in non-sworn positions in the Madison Police Department during the summers and school breaks while they attend a state public university on scholarship. When they graduate from college, hire them as sworn officers.
  • Move the public market in Madison to the Park Street corridor. The Isthmus does not need any more assistance. If gentrification occurs, consider some property tax relief for area residents who have owned their home for five years or more.
  • Allow kids to stay in their local school if their parents are happy with the school. Outlaw evictions for non-payment during the school year. Create a fund to make landlords whole.
  • Adjust Metro Transit bus routes to more efficiently go from neighborhoods of poverty to where good jobs are. Provide driver's education to students of color who don't have access to it.

It's possible to take action now to create positive change.

Scott Favour, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics