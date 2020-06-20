Four ways to make Madison better -- Scott Favour

Now is a great opportunity to make Madison the best place for people in poverty and a city of hope for the future. Here are four ideas for rapid action:
- Identify students of color in local high schools who have an interest in policing. Hire them upon graduation. Have them work in non-sworn positions in the Madison Police Department during the summers and school breaks while they attend a state public university on scholarship. When they graduate from college, hire them as sworn officers.
- Move the public market in Madison to the Park Street corridor. The Isthmus does not need any more assistance. If gentrification occurs, consider some property tax relief for area residents who have owned their home for five years or more.
- Allow kids to stay in their local school if their parents are happy with the school. Outlaw evictions for non-payment during the school year. Create a fund to make landlords whole.
- Adjust Metro Transit bus routes to more efficiently go from neighborhoods of poverty to where good jobs are. Provide driver's education to students of color who don't have access to it.
It's possible to take action now to create positive change.
Scott Favour, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!