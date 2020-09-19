Four more years of Trump is scary -- Frank Mixdorf

If you are a supporter of Donald Trump, please consider this. For the first time ever, a sitting president is not being endorsed by any former living president. Prominent Republicans, former cabinet members, his own family members, and a long list of notable leaders have declared him to be a failure and an embarrassment as a leader.
After nearly four years in office, what we’re seeing now with social unrest, an out of control pandemic, and Trump’s attacks on Social Security, the U.S. Postal Service, and health care is Trump’s America. All the ills Trump warns will happen if Democrats win are actually happening right now under his watch.
With nothing else going for them, it seems the Trump campaign is relying on what could be called a play on the famous words of Franklin Roosevelt: The only thing we have to cheer is fear itself.
Joe Biden should not make you afraid. What’s scarier is what four more years of Trump’s incompetency and reckless behavior will do to this country and our democracy.
Frank Mixdorf, New Glarus
