I hope the Annie Stewart Fountain in Madison is preserved with a replication of its beautiful base adorned with sea shells.

My memory of the fountain is tied to my time as a preschool teacher. We used to take children on a yearly trip to the zoo. The zoo itself was a day full of amazing sites. But as the end to a great day, we’d take the children to see the mermaid statue and the effigy mounds and play in the small playground nearby.

Many children fell in love with the “Little Mermaid,” as they called her, and would report back to their parents about “seeing a mermaid at the zoo.” Maybe with some creative fundraising and perhaps some generous donations we could preserve this little piece of 100-year-old art. It may not be the largest priority for the Madison arts scene (certainly more art opportunities are needed to represent the diversity of our city), but could we see this art piece as a nod to the importance of mental health?

Though dedicated to a woman who lost her life early due to depression, it brought joy to many, and the arts surely can bolster our collective mental health.

Karen Natoli, Middleton

