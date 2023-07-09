Gillian Richards makes an interesting case in her July 3 column, “Decline in religion hurts self-government,” saying moral virtue is dependent on religion.

But she is selective in quoting only a few of the Founding Fathers in support of her argument. She conveniently ignores Thomas Jefferson, who was instrumental in inserting the freedom of religion into the Bill of Rights and crafting the separation of church and state.

She also conveniently ignores the evangelical Christians, whose uncritical support of former President Donald Trump casts morality aside. How, then, is morality dependent on religion?

It is appropriate for us to be wary of the power of government. On the other hand, the column supports the Republican Party, which has for decades been beating the drums of anti-government sentiment.

Rev. Roger Brooks, Madison