LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Founders wouldn't allow gun carnage -- Judith Landsman

Just a hypothetical question here: Does anyone believe that the men who wrote the Second Amendment to the Constitution would condone the way weapons are used in this country?

Our Founding Fathers were, though very imperfect, men of enlightenment, trying to form a more perfect union.

Would they approve of this virtually unchecked ownership of heavy-duty weapons? Would they say "thoughts and prayers" and turn away from every mass shooting as if nothing could be done? Would they ignore the "well-regulated militia" clause to their own amendment?

I doubt it.

Judith Landsman, Madison

