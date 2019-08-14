The letter "Don't get duped by anti-gun narrative" in the State Journal on Friday claimed factors that don't contribute to gun violence include: guns. Actually, every incident of gun violence involves guns. Duh.
The letter then goes on to say guns have been around for "hundreds of years." Yes, but not guns like we have today.
When the Second Amendment was written and adopted, "arms" meant single shot, muzzle loading weapons. If the original meaning of the terms had been maintained, as some constitutional scholars claim should be the case, we would have little fear of mass shooting. The guns of that time could not kill nine people in 30 seconds as the shooter did in Dayton, Ohio.
Jim Blair, Madison