Founders expected more from Senate -- Mark Stauffer

When the Founding Fathers established the impeachment process, they made several presumptions that have turned out to be profoundly incorrect.

First, they presumed senators would be capable of objectivity. Second, they presumed senators would make decisions based on what would be best for the country. Third, they presumed senators would recognize and honor truth. Lastly, they presumed senators would be people of high personal character.

Sadly these qualities were in scant supply during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. And frankly, this is no surprise. After all, most senators are lifelong politicians. With few exceptions, they have spent careers twisting facts and pivoting discussions into predetermined outcomes to protect or promote themselves and their political parties above everything else.

Looked at in another context, if these 100 individuals constituted the jury pool for any upcoming court trial, would it be possible to seat a jury comprised of people meeting the dated historical definition of “12 good men and true”?

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0