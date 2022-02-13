Founders expected citizen soldiers -- Richard S. Russell

A spate of letters to the editor have purported to explain what America's Founders really meant by "the right to keep and bear arms." It's recently been suggested they only meant it in a military context.

But that's because that was the only context in which the government figured it was any of their business. Remember who helped win the Revolutionary War in which most of them had participated. It wasn't only professional soldiers. (Indeed, the Founders displayed a lingering suspicion of and distaste for standing armies.)

It was often civilian volunteers bringing their own guns, with which they were quite proficient, since many of them who lived in rural areas and needed to put meat on the family table. Not only were the guns themselves as good as anything the redcoats had, the colonists were often better shots.

So to my mind, the Second Amendment refers to civilian arms -- anything that's just as good as what an actual single soldier might have. Because they might be needed again for the very same reason.

Richard S. Russell, Madison