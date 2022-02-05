Founders didn't want guns for all -- Tom Kaplan

"Our Second Amendment rights, those are just critically important to everybody across Wisconsin,” said Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, ahead of the state Assembly's recent vote to allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed weapons.

Assembly passes bills to expand gun rights, tackle rising drug use The Assembly meets for the first session of an election year, and Republicans are looking to signal their priorities to their base.

The Second Amendment reads: "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled five times on the amendment's meaning. In its first four decisions, the court said the right to bear arms was not an individual right but instead a right contingent on military service. Only in 2008 did the court overturn 200 years of settled law to rule that the right to bear arms applies to individuals.

Justice Antonin Scalia's majority opinion in the 2008 case claimed adherence to the intentions of the Founding Fathers.

But the Founders believed the right to bear arms applied only to military settings. A search of the eight most prominent Founders' published letters, for example, finds 150 instances in which they used the words "bear arms." Each time, they referred to military service.

Rep. Shortwell advocates for an interpretation of the Second Amendment that misreads the Founders' intent.

Tom Kaplan, Middleton