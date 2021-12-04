Founders didn't envision gun nuts -- Al Rickey

Kyle Rittenhouse is a goof who never should have brought an AR-15 to Kenosha. Open carry of firearms in an urban environment is nothing more than showboating -- but it is legal in Wisconsin. Under the guise of exercising a constitutional right, the person carrying and flashing the firearm tries to intimidate.
Many gun rights activists take it further and don body armor, khaki clothing and bullet-resistant Kevlar helmets. Some train and become quite proficient in tactics and various military methods. They chat and plan in the back rooms of the internet. They frequently travel long distances to put their skillset to use and parade around like tin soldiers.
The right to bear arms was ratified by Congress via the Bill Of Rights in 1791 and became the law of the land. Some 230 years later, the United States still wrestles with the constitutional right.
Rest assured, the authors of the Second Amendment could not have envisioned the far-right militia groups, gun nuts and the internet that facilitate their causes. Nor could they have imagined the often violent and destructive behaviors of today's political demonstrations that lure the armed vigilantes. This is all a recipe for disaster and begs for a solution. Sadly, the rabid political divide in this country will not afford that.