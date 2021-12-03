Foundation helps donors give better -- Tripp Widder

It's that time of year again when we are all inundated with "opportunities" to make gifts to all manner of charities. As a longtime contributor to and now a board member of the Madison Community Foundation, I urge everyone to consider a gift to this organization or one of its many field-of-interest funds this year.
Here's why: Unlike the complaint lodged against "professor" Harold Hill in the opening song of the musical "The Music Man," the Madison Community Foundation's deep and accomplished staff "know the territory." Whatever your charitable interests are, the staff can help guide you to where your contribution can do the most good. They really do "know the territory."
One of the best aspects of giving through the Madison Community Foundation is that it is committed to helping you give to what matters to you. They can help you find organizations doing good work in a specific area, or you can do it yourself by searching a comprehensive directory of Madison area nonprofits. It doesn't matter whether your gift is large or small.
This year I encourage you to join me and so many others to see how we can all make a difference in our community.
Tripp Widder, Madison