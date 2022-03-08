 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Foul belonged on the football field -- Robert L. Bellman

After viewing the picture of Nebraska’s Trey McGowens’ foul on Wisconsin basketball player Johnny Davis in Monday's Sports section, I realize the officials were 100% correct calling it a flagrant-2 foul.

McGowens was disqualified from further playing in the game. But I believe he needs an additional few games of suspension to stop such severe blows to players from occurring again. Either that or let’s issue helmets and pads to the players and call it indoor football.

Robert L. Bellman, Richland Center

