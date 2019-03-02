Our seemingly never-ending spate of harsh winter weather -- thrice-weekly snow and ice storms, polar vortexes and below zero temperature -- got me to thinking about how the early pioneers and Native Americans survived such a climate 150 years ago.
Imagine living without fossil fuels to provide the energy to heat homes, cook meals, wash clothes or hot water for showers. Families huddled together in small, dimly lighted homes heated only by fire wood. They didn't have private motorized vehicles to plow their fields or take them to distant places for summer vacation. They had to walk miles to scantily stocked stores for their monthly shopping. They had only tiny rations of meat to sustain them, and life expectancy was low.
Now imagine that we enact the Democrat's Green New Deal. Then we, our children, grandchildren and future generations can all enjoy the same idyllic lifestyle as those early pioneers -- sans the firewood, of course.
Jim Pease, Middleton