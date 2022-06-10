Fossil fuel firms are scamming us -- Rex Tilley

It's odd to me that gas prices are rising, but there is no shortage.

Fossil fuel companies and their conspirators know that the end is in sight for their stranglehold on our nation, so they are milking the situation down to its last drop. Their supporters in Congress don't worry because they have enough money to cover the increase.

They are panicking regular folks, hoping they turn on the Democrats at the midterms. They are willing to throw the farmers, truckers and anyone else under the bus to regain power.

They now have to deal with insurrection hearings and the Roe v. Wade debacle. Stand by for another coincidence like a storm shutting down a major refinery. These people have no conscience. Stay strong.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn