Forward Party can save democracy -- Evan Kedinger

Americans have long lost faith in our government that for 200 years has defined our country as the land of the free.

Political extremism on both sides of the aisle has wreaked havoc on American politics, forcing citizens to choose between the lesser of two evils. Politicians no longer represent the will of all people, but rather the few who share their extreme ideologies. If our country continues down its current path, the American political system as we know it will crumble. It is up to us citizens to change the status quo.

Based on the principles of free people, thriving communities and a vibrant democracy, the Forward Party is here to reshape the political landscape through election reform. Issues such as open primaries and independent redistricting will make each individual American heard. The Forward Party believes we all can have civil and thought-filled conversations on the issues that affect us the most. That's why all people -- Democrats, Republicans and independents -- are welcome to join.

Now is the time to act. The Forward Party is much more than just a third party. It offers our democracy hope. Join us by visiting ForwardParty.com/wisconsin.

Not left. Not right. Forward.

Evan Kedinger, New London