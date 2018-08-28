I suggest the Pentagon locate the new jet fighter wing and its accompanying facilities and personnel to the Camp Douglas area, near Fort McCoy.
The additional tax base connected to building and staffing this vast undertaking is much needed in the area with high poverty and the connected opioid addiction epidemic that has hit the Native American population in central Wisconsin particularly hard. The noise problem would be imposed on fewer Wisconsin residents, as would the danger of an accident.
From a land-use point of view, Madison’s airport runways would be difficult to extend to accommodate the defense vehicles of the future that may be capable of operating in outer space. The terrain in central Wisconsin is very flat, and the sandy former glacial lake bed is ideal for building runways and highways.
David Cheney, Madison