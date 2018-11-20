It saddens me greatly to hear of the passing of Paul Larrousse, the manager of Metro Transit from 1989 until 2000.

Larrousse, Paul James MADISON / EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.—Paul James Larrousse died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at St. Peter’s University Hospital, in New Brunswick. He wa…

Larrousse came to Madison's bus system as an assistant general manager in the early to mid-1980s and became the general manager in 1989. He developed a vision for Metro Transit at a time when it was needed.

Prior to 1990, the bus system was a classic, post-war radial transit system with declining ridership. In 1990, Larrousse guided the first major changes with his trunk and feeder concept that was moderately successful. In perhaps the most significant change to service since steel wheels and tracks gave way to rubber tires, Larrousse championed a system designed around transfer points -- which is the essential design operated today.

Larrousse also instituted deep discounts for pre-paid fares and worked with UW-Madison to create free bus rides on Route 80. He worked with the Madison School District to begin cost-sharing and adjusting bell times. Larrousse was smart, had energy, was not afraid to innovate. He clearly benefited the city.

Colin Conn, Madison, retired Metro Transit scheduler planner