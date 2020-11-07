 Skip to main content
Form new group to support police -- John W. "Jack" Coe
Shots were recently fired at the Wexford Ridge Apartments directly behind my house on Colony Drive in Madison. One of the victims died on my front lawn.

But in spite of increased gun violence in Madison, our foolish mayor refuses to provide significant additional resources to the Madison Police Department and, in addition, is proposing some cuts. This delusional mayor is now a threat to the safety and welfare of lawabiding Madison citizens.

It is time to take this mayor to task and form a large citizens group supporting the Madison Police Department. 

John W. “Jack” Coe, Madison

