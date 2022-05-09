Forgiving debt is bad precedent -- Royce Belzung

When I think about that, I wonder how many of those spring break trips to Florida were paid for at least partially by student loans. Or I think about students in lecture halls with $1,700 laptops because they’re better for gaming instead of $700 laptops. And what about students opting to go to expensive private colleges for four years instead of to a junior college for two years followed by a land grant university for two years. Or I see students eating meals out instead of eating at the dorm or cooking at home or brown-bagging it.