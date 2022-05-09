Forgiving debt is bad precedent -- Royce Belzung

President Joe Biden wants to forgive some student college debt now.
When I think about that, I wonder how many of those spring break trips to Florida were paid for at least partially by student loans. Or I think about students in lecture halls with $1,700 laptops because they’re better for gaming instead of $700 laptops. And what about students opting to go to expensive private colleges for four years instead of to a junior college for two years followed by a land grant university for two years. Or I see students eating meals out instead of eating at the dorm or cooking at home or brown-bagging it.
The economic decisions by students are endless. Some decisions are good, and some are not so good. But in the end, we are all in the financial position we’re in because of the decisions we’ve made previously. To repudiate a valid contract (the student loan) based on politics sets a bad precedent and further erodes what little accountability we hold our young people to.
Royce Belzung, Madison