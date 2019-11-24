In 1986, having passed the written exam, I sat for the foreign service officer oral assessment -- a day-long series of exercises that tests for the skills, abilities and personal qualities deemed essential to the performance of foreign service work. A dozen or so candidates, most of us just out of college, gathered in a federal office building in Chicago to be grilled by career foreign service professionals in world history, international politics and American culture, among other things.
I was immediately struck by the quality of the other candidates. These were clearly among the best and the brightest of that generation. I have never sat in a more impressive room.
So it came as little surprise that my candidacy was unsuccessful.
But I am heartened that U.S. interests abroad are in the hands of such an impressive cohort of Americans who have sworn an oath to the Constitution and to the unbiased prosecution of American foreign policy, regardless of the party in power.
One of the successful members of that foreign service class of 1986 was Marie Yovanovitch, the now-deposed ambassador to Ukraine who embodies the very qualities that the rigorous set of exams were designed to elicit. I listened to her testimony and thought back to that room 33 years ago, proud to have been in the company, however briefly, of the best America has to offer.
Robin Carre, Madison