Foreign meddling in elections is wrong -- Louise Lund

This coming election could be much more interesting than usual. According to the new Republican rules, it seems, asking for foreign assistance in elections is perfectly fine.
So, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are you listening? I'm guessing we could get all kinds of financial help to win enough votes to oust President Donald Trump, and we would not even need to use blackmail to receive that help, as happened with Ukraine.
Apparently, the new normal is a free-for-all. We can ask any country of our choosing for any financial aid for any aspect of our elections. Sounds amazingly promising.
Truth be told, I confess I would much rather revert to the old system of letting Americans choose their own leaders, with no outside interference.
Would someone please tell our elected officials in Washington to protect and not threaten our electoral system.
Long live our democracy.
Louise Lund, Madison